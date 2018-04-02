Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's NeuVax? Wainwright Says Sellas' Cancer Vaccine Candidate Makes It A Buy
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 02, 2018 12:18pm   Comments
Share:
What's NeuVax? Wainwright Says Sellas' Cancer Vaccine Candidate Makes It A Buy
Related
Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Down Over 2%; SELLAS Life Sciences Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Cal-Maine Foods Posts Upbeat Sales
Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 AM (04/02/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) popped as much as 189 percent Monday after reporting “clinically meaningful activity” in interim data for its Phase 2b NeuVax trial.

H.C. Wainwright liked the stock before it peaked, though, and it considers NeuVax just a footnote in the bullish narrative.

The Rating

Analyst Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage on Sellas with a Buy rating and $11 price target.

The Thesis

Sellas became public in January in a reverse merger with Galena to advance its galinpepimut-S, a cancer vaccine seen to boast broad potential.

“Overall, since the company is a new entrant to the public markets, we believe a value disconnect currently exists between clinical data in hand and projected catalysts,” Pantginis said in a Monday note.

The analyst considers GPS well-positioned to take on the Wilms’ tumor 1 antigen, which has broad potential in immuno-oncology.

So far, GPS has generated “encouraging” clinical data for multiple tumor indications, with acute myeloid leukemia at the forefront. Sellas recently reported positive Phase 2 data in AML nearly tripling survival in one age group relative to current standards of care. A Phase 2 trial in mesothelioma also demonstrated life extension.

The candidate is currently in a Phase 1/2 study for multiple myeloma and is about to start an ovarian cancer combination study with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)’s Opdivo.

“We believe SELLAS represents a new name for investors to get their arms around, especially based on the Phase 3 readiness of GPS, and firm footing in the immuno-oncology sandbox," Pantginis said. 

Upcoming catalysts include the launch of a pivotal Phase 3 study in AML and a combination study with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)’s Keytruda for multiple tumor types later this year.

Price Action

At the time of publication, Sellas was trading up 157 percent at $8.88. 

Related Links:

For Eleven Biotherapeutics, Cancer Trial Outcomes Could Be 'Major Catalyst'

Cantor Fitzgerald Names 8 Upcoming Biotech Catalysts

Latest Ratings for SLS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2018H.C. WainwrightInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2018Maxim GroupUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SLS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: H.C. WainwrightAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + MRK)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials And Conferences
Biotech Stock Roundup: Protagonist Therapeutics, Verona, Amgen And More
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, PDUFA Dates And More
Checking In On The Healthcare Sector Ahead Of Q1 Earnings Season
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Merck, Five Below And More
The Market In 5 Minutes: Coincheck, Gun Violence, Oil And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SLS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.