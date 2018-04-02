Market Overview

Morgan Stanley: Lululemon Satisfies Necessary Condition For Growth With Expense Guidance

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2018 11:11am   Comments
Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported fourth-quarter results Tuesday that not only marked its best quarterly comp and flow-through in five years, but satisfied a necessary condition for continued growth, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Kimberly Greenberger maintains an Equal-weight rating on Lululemon Athletica's stock with a price target lifted from $73 to $82.

The Thesis

Lululemon's Q4 report made it clear that it ended 2017 with momentum that should be sustainable through at least the first quarter, Greenberger said in a research report. The analyst highlighted the following:

  • "Significant" growth in online sales.
  • Slightly positive store traffic in all regions.
  • Strength in multiple categories.

Perhaps more important to Lululemon's story is the company's guidance for SG&A leverage, which hasn't been seen since 2012, Greenberger said. SG&A leverage guidance is a "necessity" for not only the EPS algorithm, but to support the stock's 25x calendar 2019 P/E multiple, the analyst said. 

Lululemon indicated it needs only a low- to mid-teens total sales growth figure to lever SG&A, which could be realistic as the company laps a onetime digital acceleration cost from 2017, according to Morgan Stanley. But the company will also realize more efficiencies in its cost structure, as was seen in Q4, when Lululemon realized a 60-basis-point leverage due to more efficient spend in the home office and store channel.

Greenberger said she expects a 30-basis-point SG&A leverage in 2018; 2019 should offer a "more normalized test" for management's ability to leverage SG&A over the longer term, the analyst said. 

Price Action

Shares of Lululemon Athletica were trading lower by 0.47 percent at the time of publication Monday. 

Latest Ratings for LULU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHoldHold
Mar 2018Wells FargoMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform
Mar 2018B. RileyMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LULU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

