Duke Energy: Goldman Sachs Turns Bearish On Valuation, Capital, EPS Worries
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2018 9:38am   Comments
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Kraft Heinz, Stitch Fix, Vale And More
Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2018

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) shares have below-average total return potential – 7 percent – compared to an average of 16 percent in the stock's peer group, according to Goldman Sachs.

The Analyst

Analyst Michael Lapides downgraded shares of Duke Energy from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $84 to $78.

The Thesis

Triple concerns — namely valuation, estimated future equity needs arising from high leverage levels and earnings estimates that are 4-7 percent below the consensus — could weigh down Duke Energy shares, Lapides said in a Wednesday note.

As of now, the company plans to issue about $2 billion worth of equity in 2018 to improve its balance sheet, the analyst said.

Between 2018 and 2020, Goldman projects that Duke Energy will issue roughly $5.5 billion in total new common equity in order to improve FFO/debt levels to nearly 13 percent and to keep net debt/EBITDA metrics closer to peer group averages.

"We expect equity financing needs to remain an overhang and therefore weigh on DUK's P/E multiple — driving our target multiple 8-percent below our baseline for regulated utilities," the analyst said.

The equity issuance will also weigh down on earnings, Lapides said; Goldman lowered its EPS estimates for 2018-2020. The firm sees risks to multiyear EPS growth rates and to consensus estimates.

The Price Action

Duke Energy shares were down about 6.6 percent over the past year through Wednesday. The stock was trading up slightly after the opening bell Thursday. 

The stock 

Related Links:

FERC Ruling Casts Doubts On Dominion's Dropdown Ambitions, BofA Says In Downgrade

NextEra 'The Most Credible Drop-Down Story In The Market,' BofA Says In Double Upgrade

Latest Ratings for DUK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell
Mar 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Feb 2018Wells FargoMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs Michael LapidesAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

