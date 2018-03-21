Market Overview

ICYMI: Helios And Matheson, Fed Rate Hike, Facebook Defended
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2018 5:17pm   Comments
Related SPY
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Assessing The MoviePass Opportunity

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) received a pat on the back from a sell-side analyst at Canaccord Genuity. Jayson Derrick explains why the bullish case for the majority owner of MoviePass just got stronger in Canaccord’s view, in “Canaccord Says Helios And Matheson Has 'Large' Revenue Opportunity With MoviePass, Sees 12M Subscribers By 2022.”

See Also: The Facebook Data Controversy: What Wall Street Thinks

Facebook Sell-Off Overdone?

After being rocked by a data leaking scandal, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares finally turned green Wednesday after some on Wall Street felt the reaction to recent headlines was too harsh. Check out what one firm had to say, in “Is It Time To Buy The Dip In Facebook? KeyBanc Weighs In.”

Hawks Take Flight At The Fed

New Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a fiscally hawkish tone to start his tenure in Wednesday’s rate decision announcement. Check out “Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rates, Sees 2 More Hikes Coming In 2018.”

Posted-In: Analyst Color Previews Federal Reserve After-Hours Center Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

