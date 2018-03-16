Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA: Lyft, Magna Could Be The First Of Many Autonomous Vehicle Partnerships
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2018 9:53am   Comments
Share:
BofA: Lyft, Magna Could Be The First Of Many Autonomous Vehicle Partnerships
Related MGA
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2018
Lyft, Magna team up to develop hardware, software for self-driving cars (Seeking Alpha)

Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) announced a multiyear partnership with Lyft this week — and a $200-million investment in the ride-hailing service — to develop and manufacture self-driving systems at scale.

The strategy puts the companies on pace to commercialize and deploy autonomous vehicle tech alongside competitors, a feat expected to entice additional Magna collaborators.

The Rating

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst John Murphy reiterated a Buy rating on Magna with a $67 price target.

The Thesis

By BofA's assessment, Magna boasts the manufacturing capabilities lacking in most auto companies that are attempting to scale AV products, Murphy said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

“We believe MGA’s exposure and expertise in numerous automotive component systems, as well as complete vehicle assembly, provides it with a unique understanding and position as a Tier 1 supplier," the analyst said. 

The complete vehicle assembly business, in particular, is expected to draw manufacturing contracts from traditional automakers, nascent industry contributors like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) or Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and mobility services operators like Uber.

This opportunity — coupled with expansion in China, growth in the transmission manufacturer Getrag, a ramping of the Austrian manufacturing arm Magna Steyr and continued consolidation among auto suppliers — is seen to boost the Magna's top-line growth.

“MGA is one of the best-positioned suppliers over the long run, in our view, as its solid proprietary technology, expertise of the complete vehicle, and reputation among OEMs as a trusted global partner should allow the company to continue to win business and grow revenues in excess of market growth,” Murphy said. 

Price Action

Magna shares were down 1.52 percent after the open Friday. 

Related Links:

Nvidia Partners With Continental On AI Self-Driving Cars

Nvidia To Partner With Volkswagen, Uber For Self-Driving Car Technology

Photo courtesy of Magna. 

Latest Ratings for MGA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsBuyBuy
Jan 2018Wells FargoUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MGA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles AutonomyAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + GOOG)

Qorvo's Increased Competition For Apple Business Prompts Sell-Side Downgrade
After Three Consecutive Lower Closes, Can Market Recover On Slow News Day?
The Challenges Oculus And Google Lawyers Expect For AR, VR Projects
An Increasingly Relevant Bond ETF
Fintech Predictions From The Founder Of Unconventional Ventures: 'Banks Aren't Competing With Banks, But Rather Amazon And Apple'
Clawing Back? Positive Energy Seems To Return After Drop, But Trade Fears Persist
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MGA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.