DA Davidson Downgrades CommerceHub Following Buyout
CommerceHub Inc (NASDAQ: CHUBA), a distributed e-commerce network for retailers and brands, announced Tuesday morning open an agreement to be bought by private-equity firms GTCR and Sycamore Partners for $1.1 billion in cash.
Reacting to the announcement, the stock settled Tuesday's session up about 23 percent at $22.50.
The Analyst
DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte downgraded CommerceHub from Buy to Neutral.
The Thesis
The CommerceHub buyout is a reflection of the significant cash flow the company generates on revenues, Forte said in a note. The deal is due to close in the third quarter of 2018.
"We also see durability in its cash flows as there is a large and growing need for its services among traditional retailers – to increase their assortments by leveraging CommerceHub's large network of drop shipment vendors to more effectively compete against Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)," the analyst said.
Considering DA Davidson's $23 price target, the per-share take-out price of $22.75 seems appropriate, prompting the downgrade, the analyst said.
If the acquisition doesn't go through, DA Davidson sees three potential catalysts over the next 12 months.
- New client wins, internationally and for grocery;
- Monetization from new client wins; and
- Better-than-expected sales due to the secular shift of e-commerce and the implementation of drop shipments strategies to increase virtual inventories.
The Price Action
CommerceHub shares were up about 10 percent over the past year.
Latest Ratings for CHUBA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2018
|DA Davidson
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Oct 2017
|Dougherty
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Sep 2017
|DA Davidson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
