Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Argus upgraded Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from Hold to Buy. Domino's shares fell 0.42 percent to $220.51 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) from Sell to Neutral. Cree shares fell 1.65 percent to $41.07 in pre-market trading.
- Gabelli & Co. upgraded Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) from Neutral to Buy. Donaldson shares fell 4.51 percent to close at $44.89 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) from Hold to Buy. IQVIA shares rose 0.95 percent to close at $100.66 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded KLX Inc (NASDAQ: KLXI) from Hold to Buy. KLXshares fell 0.37 percent to close at $67.89 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) from Underperform to Equal-Weight. Synovus Financial shares rose 1.93 percent to close at $51.67 on Tuesday.
- JMP Securities upgraded Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Sunrun shares fell 3.77 percent to $7.15 in pre-market trading.
- Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) from Hold to Buy. Quest Diagnostics shares rose 1.21 percent to close at $104.14 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) from Outperform to Market Perform. International Paper shares fell 1.79 percent to $56.67 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded CommerceHub Inc (NASDAQ: CHUBA) from Buy to Neutral. CommerceHub shares climbed 23.15 percent to close at $22.50 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Buy to Hold. Netflix shares fell 1.91 percent to $319.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) from Neutral to Underperform. B&G Foods shares fell 4.92 percent to $29.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Carvana shares fell 14.88 percent to $15.90 in pre-market trading.
- Noble Financial downgraded Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) from Buy to Hold. Vectrus shares gained 10.05 percent to close at $37.00 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lendingtree is set to $325. Lendingtree shares closed at $355.05 on Tuesday.
- Argus initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Marvell Technology is set to $28. Marvell Technology shares closed at $23.57 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: IPXL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Impax Laboratories is set to $24. Impax Laboratories closed at $19.00 on Tuesday.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CTI BioPharma is set to $8. CTI BioPharma shares closed at $4.06 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse assumed coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Phillips 66 is set to $110. Phillips 66 shares closed at $93.93 on Tuesday.
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on Conduent Inc (NYSE: CNDT) with a Positive rating. The price target for Conduent is set to $23. Conduent shares closed at $19.57 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Marathon Petroleum is set to $89. Marathon Petroleum shares closed at $67.39 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse assumed coverage on Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Valero Energy is set to $102. Valero Energy shares closed at $91.72 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.