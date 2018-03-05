A Bidding War For Microsemi Is 'Unlikely,' KeyBanc Says
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) reached an agreement to acquire Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) for $8.35 billion or $68.78 per share in a deal likely to close this year with no competing bids, according to KeyBanc.
The Analyst
KeyBanc Capital Markets' Michael McConnell downgraded Microsemi's stock rating from Overweight to Sector Weight with no assigned price target.
The Thesis
Microchip's deal to buy Microsemi represents a total equity value of $8.4 billion and total enterprise value of $10.2 billion, McConnell said in the downgrade note. The price target implies a 13.8x P/E multiple on McConnell's calendar 2019 EPS estimate and a 4.6x EV/sales multiple on 2019 estimates.
Microchip isn't expecting to run into any regulatory hurdles given the minimal product overlap with Microsemi, the analyst said. The merger agreement is structured in a way that should prevent Microchip from having to divest any of its or Microsemi's product lines, McConnell said. Microchip is expecting the deal to close within three months.
Microsemi is "unlikely" to be part of a bidding war, so the stock's downgrade is based on expectations for a smooth takeover process by the second quarter, the analyst said.
Price Action
Shares of Microchip and Microsemi were both trading nearly flat early Monday morning.
Cyclical Fears For Semis Are Rising, Says Deutsche Bank
Photo courtesy of Microsemi Corp.
Latest Ratings for MSCC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2018
|BMO Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Mar 2018
|Mizuho
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Mar 2018
|KeyBanc
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
