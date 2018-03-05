42 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares gained 54.15 percent to close at $9.48 on Friday.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares surged 39.38 percent to close at $7.61 on Friday as the company reported the Issuance of a new US patent covering M207 as an acute treatment for migraine.
- Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) shares gained 35.05 percent to close at $36.95 as the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results and issued a strong FY18 outlook.
- Quality Care Properties, Inc. (NYSE: QCP) rose 29.05 percent to close at $16.26 after a report that the company plans to take over HCR ManorCare in a prepackaged Chapter 11 deal.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) gained 25.53 percent to close at $35.40 following Q4 earnings.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) surged 25.2 percent to close at $6.36. T2 Biosystems is expected to release its Q4 operational results on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) gained 24.73 percent to close at $16.09 following Q4 results.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) shares jumped 24.34 percent to close at $35.25.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares rose 21.67 percent to close at $102.87 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares gained 20.84 percent to close at $21.80 on Friday.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) rose 20.49 percent to close at $4.47.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares gained 19.82 percent to close at $20.86.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) gained 18.42 percent to close at $76.39 on better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) surged 17.92 percent to close at $6.12 on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Conatus Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) gained 16.71 percent to close at $13.27. Fate Therapeutics is expected to release quarterly earnings on March 5, 2018.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) climbed 15.06 percent to close at $71.05 following Q4 results.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 13.47 percent to close at $51.82 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares surged 9.27 percent to close at $102.32 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong sales forecast.
- ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ICUI) rose 8.47 percent to close at $242.00. ICU Medical reported Q4 earnings of $2.98 per share on revenue of $370.1 million.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) rose 8.31 percent to close at $18.37. SpartanNash appointed Matthew Mannelly and Gregg Tanner as new independent members to the company’s Board of Directors. BMO Capital upgraded SpartanNash from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) climbed 7.82 percent to close at $34.18 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong FY18 forecast.
- PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ: PRGX) rose 6 percent to close at $7.95 following Q4 results.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) gained 5.02 percent to close at $3.9699. SG Blocks reported 2017 loss of $1.95 per share on sales of $5.06 million.
- Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) gained 4.67 percent to close at $67.30. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) announced plans to acquire Microsemi for $68.78 per share in cash.
Losers
- Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFH) shares tumbled 40.96 percent to close at $11.10 on Friday after the company issued weak FY 2018 forecast.
- Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) shares fell 27.36 percent to close at $7.70 on Friday after jumping 128.45 percent on Thursday.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) dipped 23.99 percent to close at $5.07.
- Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) shares fell 18.44 percent to close at $22.29. Engility reported Q4 GAAP loss of $1.62 per share on sales of $464.8 million.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares tumbled 18.13 percent to close at $14.18.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) fell 17.33 percent to close at $2.29. Tyme Technologies priced its 9 million share offering of common stock at $2.25 per share.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 16.1 percent to close at $13.65. eHealth reported Q4 adjusted loss of $0.93 per share on sales of $43.76 million.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) slipped 12.73 percent to close at $40.04 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) shares fell 12.49 percent to close at $10.86 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) fell 12.32 percent to close at $32.915 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) dropped 10.58 percent to close at $20.845 following Q4 earnings.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 10.42 percent to close at $4.47.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares dipped 10.18 percent to close at $2.56 on Friday.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) dropped 9.2 percent to close at $5.53. Babcock & Wilcox reported a Q4 loss of $0.95 per share on sales of $408.1 million.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) fell 7.34 percent to close at $15.91 on Friday.
- Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares fell 6.91 percent to close at $2.29. Sierra Oncology reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) declined 5.92 percent to close at $116.34 following Q4 results.
- JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) dropped 5.22 percent to close at $43.80 as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
