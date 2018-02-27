Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT), a provider of information and performance marketing solutions, announced Feb. 23 that the company's subsidiary Red Violet Blockchain bought a 5-percent stake in the Seattle-based blockchain platform developer Dragonchain.

Chardan Global Insights' James McIlree maintains a Buy rating on Cogint's stock rating with an unchanged $7 price target.

Prior to acquiring a 5-percent stake, Red Violet had an existing strategic alliance with Dragonchain to combine Cogint's knowledge of asset tracking, identify verification, fraud prevention and secure transactions within Dragonchain's blockchain platform, McIlree said in a Tuesday note.

Dragonchain was developed as a private blockchain by Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) in 2015 but was made an open source platform in October 2016, the analyst said In 2017, the Dragonchain Foundation was created to upkeep the protocol. Interest in the protocol over time resulted in the creation of a commercial business, Dragonchain, which offers a turnkey product to companies interested in working with the Dragonchain platform and as an incubator for blockchain-focused startups, McIlree said.

The Dragonchain blockchain is "currency agnostic." When it was first developed, there were over 20 use cases and applications, including identify systems, TicketingRights expression and licensing, smart contract capabilities, reporting and compliance and a payment platform.

Shares of Cogint were trading lower by 5 percent near the close of Tuesday's trading session.

