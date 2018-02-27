Market Overview

Analyst: Toys R Us Closures Could Be Positive Catalyst For Bed Bath & Beyond

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2018 1:45pm   Comments
Bankrupt toy store Toys R Us is reportedly looking at closing another 200 stores and lowering its headcount after a poor holiday season. If this is the case, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY)'s children's concept, buybuy BABY, stands to greatly benefit, according to Loop Capital.

The Analyst

Loop Capital Markets' Anthony Chukumba maintains a Hold rating on Bed Bath & Beyond's stock with an unchanged $23 price target.

The Thesis

Toys R Us' ongoing struggles are likely to result in a complete liquidation of the company, including its core stores and Babies R Us concepts, Chukumba said in a Tuesday note.

Over 90 percent of Buy Buy Baby's 118 stores are within a 10-mile radius of a Babies R Us location. It's reasonable to assume that Babies R Us shoppers are "more likely" to shop at Baby's R Us stores than large-format discounters or online channels given the similar store format, merchandise selection and customer service level, the analyst said. 

Even working under the assumption of a 30-percent sales transfer rate and a 20-percent incremental operating margin, the complete closure of Toys R Us would add as many as 200 basis points to Bed Bath & Beyond's comparable sales growth and contribute 25 cents of annual diluted earnings per share, Chukumba said. 

Bed Bath & Beyond does continue to suffer from heightened online competition, which implies that a bullish stance on the stock isn't yet justified, he said.

The eventual closures of Toys R Us cannot be accurately predicted, and the toy store's liquidation sales will pose a temporary headwind to Bed Bath & Beyond, according to Loop Capital Markets. 

Price Action

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were trading lower by 0.5 percent Tuesday afternoon.

Latest Ratings for BBBY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Dec 2017Moffett NathansonInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2017KeyBancMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BBBY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

