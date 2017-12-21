Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Toys R Us Store Closures Could Mean For Mattel, Hasbro

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2017 1:09pm   Comments
Share:
What Toys R Us Store Closures Could Mean For Mattel, Hasbro
Related HAS
Hasbro Vs. Mattel: In A Tough Retail Environment, Which Toymaker Is Stronger?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2017
B. Riley positive on Hasbro and Mattel (Seeking Alpha)
Related MAT
Hasbro Vs. Mattel: In A Tough Retail Environment, Which Toymaker Is Stronger?
Benzinga's Weekly Bulls & Bears: Bitcoin, Ford, Lululemon, Nike And More
B. Riley positive on Hasbro and Mattel (Seeking Alpha)

Toy investors have plenty of reasons to be nervous about their investments, including a reduction in store footprints, mostly from Toys R Us closures.

The Analyst

UBS' Arpine Kocharyan.

The Thesis

Toy investors continue to face significant uncertainty as Toys R Us has consistently been an important partner for the toymakers, Kocharyan said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Under a "bear case" scenario, the retailer could reduce its store count by over 40 to 50 percent, but a "worst-case" scenario would see the closure of 63 percent, or 556, stores, Kocharyan said. A more favorable "base case" scenario would involve the closure of 21 percent of Toys R Us stores, he said. 

Impact To Mattel and Hasbro

If Toys R Us closes 21 percent of its stores, the sales impact would be negative 1.3 percent for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and negative 1.1 percent for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) in fiscal 2018, the analyst said. Under the worst-case scenario, Mattel would see a 4-percent negative sales impact and a negative 3-to-4-percent sales impact for Hasbro.

"While 21 percent of store count reduction for TRU is not as bad as bears would fear, low single digit sales impact for MAT/HAS is not necessarily priced in yet," Kocharyan said. 

Department stores, including Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT), are well-positioned to take market share as Toys R Us stores continue to close, according to UBS. A total of 630 Toys R Us stores are located within a 15-minute drive of a Target store, and Wal-Mart has a similar positioning.

Price Action

Shares of Mattel have lost more than 45 percent since the start of 2017, while shares of Hasbro are up 17 percent over the same time period.

Related Links:

Mattel's Bad Holiday Guidance Plunges Credit Rating To 'Junk'

There's Rationale For A Hasbro And Mattel Deal

Photo from Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for HAS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017B. RileyInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Oct 2017Wells FargoMaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for HAS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Arpine Kocharyan toy stores Toymakers Toys Toys R US UBSAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAS + MAT)

Hasbro Vs. Mattel: In A Tough Retail Environment, Which Toymaker Is Stronger?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2017
Benzinga's Weekly Bulls & Bears: Bitcoin, Ford, Lululemon, Nike And More
Mattel's Bad Holiday Guidance Plunges Credit Rating To 'Junk'
8 Stocks To Play The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Release
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers About Trivago, Mattel, And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on HAS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.