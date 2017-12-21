Toy investors have plenty of reasons to be nervous about their investments, including a reduction in store footprints, mostly from Toys R Us closures.

Toy investors continue to face significant uncertainty as Toys R Us has consistently been an important partner for the toymakers, Kocharyan said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

Under a "bear case" scenario, the retailer could reduce its store count by over 40 to 50 percent, but a "worst-case" scenario would see the closure of 63 percent, or 556, stores, Kocharyan said. A more favorable "base case" scenario would involve the closure of 21 percent of Toys R Us stores, he said.

Impact To Mattel and Hasbro

If Toys R Us closes 21 percent of its stores, the sales impact would be negative 1.3 percent for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and negative 1.1 percent for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) in fiscal 2018, the analyst said. Under the worst-case scenario, Mattel would see a 4-percent negative sales impact and a negative 3-to-4-percent sales impact for Hasbro.

"While 21 percent of store count reduction for TRU is not as bad as bears would fear, low single digit sales impact for MAT/HAS is not necessarily priced in yet," Kocharyan said.

Department stores, including Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT), are well-positioned to take market share as Toys R Us stores continue to close, according to UBS. A total of 630 Toys R Us stores are located within a 15-minute drive of a Target store, and Wal-Mart has a similar positioning.

Shares of Mattel have lost more than 45 percent since the start of 2017, while shares of Hasbro are up 17 percent over the same time period.

