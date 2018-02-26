Market Overview

Deutsche Bank: 3 Reasons To Remain Bullish On First Solar
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2018 12:54pm   Comments
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Workiva Shares Plunge
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch Today
The Vetr community has upgraded $FSLR to 3.5-Stars. (Vetr)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares sold off Friday despite a bottom-line quarterly beat and increase in annual guidance — but Deutsche Bank is still buying.

The Rating

Analyst Vishal Shah maintained a Buy rating on First Solar with a $75 price target.

The Thesis

Deutsche Bank considers the company’s annual revenue guidance conservative even after the raise. By Shah’s assessment, three conditions justify continued optimism:

  • First Solar expects its S6 modules to offset S4 module discounts and generate a premium to c-Si panels. This could drive 2019 average selling prices above 2018 levels.
  • Shah anticipates capacity expansion in the U.S. considering the firm’s 9-gigawatt backlog and near-term potential to sell out through 2020. “This incremental capacity expansion would be net accretive to earnings in our view, since the company would likely receive additional tax incentives for domestic/U.S. manufacturing,” he said. 
  • First Solar is seen to have the greatest backlog in U.S. business, which generates higher price points and better margins than international bookings.

Price Action

At the time of publication, shares were trading up 4.22 percent at $64.40. 

Height Securities Expects Rollback Of Solar Tariff Amid Global Challenges

First Solar And Sunrun: A Renewable Energy Pair Trade From Credit Suisse

Latest Ratings for FSLR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnUnderperform
Jan 2018GuggenheimDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jan 2018Vertical GroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FSLR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Deutsche Bank Solar Stocks solars Vishal ShahAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

