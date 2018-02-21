Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Defend Walmart's Quarter
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 21, 2018 1:27pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Defend Walmart's Quarter
Related WMT
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Fed In Focus: Investors Await Minutes For Possible Deeper Dive Into Inflation
Amazon Not Stopping At $1,500 (Seeking Alpha)

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) investors were blindsided by a disappointing fourth quarter this week, sending the stock tumbling by more than 11 percent. Several Wall Street analysts have jumped in to defend Walmart following the lackluster quarter.

Here’s a rundown of what they had to say.

Voices From The Street

Bernstein analyst Brandon Fletcher said 2.6 percent same-store sales growth isn't worth paying 20 times earnings for Walmart stock.

“Instead, investors are buying Walmart's stock for a dream. The dream that maybe Walmart can compete with Amazon online and maybe even beat them online in certain categories,” Fletcher said in a note.

Still Bullish

Citi analyst Kate McShane said the Q4 deceleration in online sales growth was expected given that Walmart lapped its 2016 acquisition of Jet.com.

“Overall, we remain bullish on WMT’s prospects in the near and long term as its aggressive omni-channel strategy, everyday low pricing, grocery offerings and productivity initiatives should drive upside,” McShane wrote.

Susquehanna analyst Bill Dreher said the fourth quarter was mostly short-term noise.

“We expect Walmart will demonstrate the earnings power of its omnichannel investments and view the company as the dominant competitor to Amazon and a long-term winner in the omnichannel retail landscape,” Dreher wrote.

Take Advantage Of The Weakness

Baird analyst Peter Benedict said the quarter was certainly mixed, but the sell-off is overdone.

“While we are lowering our estimates/target, we remain encouraged by strong U.S. comp trends and believe ecommerce re-acceleration is likely as 2018 unfolds,” Benedict wrote.

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma said Walmart’s fundamentals are solid and its weakness is transient.

“We would take advantage of weakness to add to positions in one of the best fundamental long-term stories in our coverage,” Yruma wrote.

Ratings And Price Targets

Wall Street is mostly bullish on Walmart’s stock following the disappointing quarter, but some firms are more bullish than others:

  • Bernstein has a Market Perform rating and $104 price target.
  • Citi has a Buy rating and $117 price target.
  • Susquehanna has a Buy rating and $126 price target.
  • Baird has an Outperform rating and $105 price target.
  • KeyBanc has an Overweight rating and $112 price target.

Walmart's stock was down another 2.4 percent Wednesday, trading around $91.80 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Walmart, Target Are Susquehanna's Top Picks Ahead Of Retail Earnings Season

Analysts Break Down The Sec. 232 Steel Investigation

Image credit: MikeMozartJeepersMedia - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for WMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Feb 2018MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Feb 2018UBSMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BairdAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Fed In Focus: Investors Await Minutes For Possible Deeper Dive Into Inflation
The Market In 5 Minutes: Gun Bump Stocks, AT&T-Time Warner, Walmart's Drop
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
ICYMI: MiMedx, Walmart Earnings, Strength In Steels, Bull Calls On PagSeguro
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: DineEquity Rises Following Strong Q4 Results; MiMedx Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WMT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.