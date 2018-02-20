Market Overview

PlayAGS Has The Blueprint For Success, Deutsche Bank Says In Bullish Initiation
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2018 11:38am   Comments
PlayAGS Has The Blueprint For Success, Deutsche Bank Says In Bullish Initiation
Gaming supplier PlayAGS Inc (NYSE: AGS) offered its shares to the public in a Jan. 26 IPO.

The Analyst

Following the IPO quiet period expiry, Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli initiated coverage of PlayAGS with a Buy rating and $23 price target.

The Thesis

The 2018 PlayAGS story is similar to Multimedia Games Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: MGAM) in 2010, with the similarities being vast ship-share potential, an early stage product cycle and several jurisdictional rollout opportunities, Santarelli said in a Tuesday note.

Santarelli outlined what he views as the favorable aspects of the PlayAGS story:

  • Significant white space opportunity in the North American EGM market.
  • Strong game performance relative to house averages, driving incremental ship share.
  • Strong hardware pipeline with a solid order backlog.
  • International growth.
  • The participation base, which could drive incremental operating leverage.

"In AGS, we see an upstart equipment supplier, with a steady cash flow generating install base, several growth avenues, both domestic and international, and multiple fundamental tailwinds, which should promote a multiyear double-digit EBITDA CAGR," Santarelli said. 

Deutsche Bank's bullish stance is premised on a healthy opportunity set, a better balance sheet than peers and "dream the dream" potential, the analyst said. 

The Price Action

PlayAGS stock closed its debut session at $18.50, up 15.6 percent from the offer price of $16. Since then, the stock has added 7.8 percent.

Latest Ratings for AGS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2018Bank of AmericaInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2018JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnHold

Posted-In: Carlo Santarelli casinos Deutsche Bank gamblingAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

