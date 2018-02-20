Gaming supplier PlayAGS Inc (NYSE: AGS) offered its shares to the public in a Jan. 26 IPO.

The Analyst

Following the IPO quiet period expiry, Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli initiated coverage of PlayAGS with a Buy rating and $23 price target.

The Thesis

The 2018 PlayAGS story is similar to Multimedia Games Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: MGAM) in 2010, with the similarities being vast ship-share potential, an early stage product cycle and several jurisdictional rollout opportunities, Santarelli said in a Tuesday note.

Santarelli outlined what he views as the favorable aspects of the PlayAGS story:

Significant white space opportunity in the North American EGM market.

Strong game performance relative to house averages, driving incremental ship share.

Strong hardware pipeline with a solid order backlog.

International growth.

The participation base, which could drive incremental operating leverage.

"In AGS, we see an upstart equipment supplier, with a steady cash flow generating install base, several growth avenues, both domestic and international, and multiple fundamental tailwinds, which should promote a multiyear double-digit EBITDA CAGR," Santarelli said.

Deutsche Bank's bullish stance is premised on a healthy opportunity set, a better balance sheet than peers and "dream the dream" potential, the analyst said.

The Price Action

PlayAGS stock closed its debut session at $18.50, up 15.6 percent from the offer price of $16. Since then, the stock has added 7.8 percent.

