PlayAGS Has The Blueprint For Success, Deutsche Bank Says In Bullish Initiation
Gaming supplier PlayAGS Inc (NYSE: AGS) offered its shares to the public in a Jan. 26 IPO.
The Analyst
Following the IPO quiet period expiry, Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli initiated coverage of PlayAGS with a Buy rating and $23 price target.
The Thesis
The 2018 PlayAGS story is similar to Multimedia Games Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: MGAM) in 2010, with the similarities being vast ship-share potential, an early stage product cycle and several jurisdictional rollout opportunities, Santarelli said in a Tuesday note.
Santarelli outlined what he views as the favorable aspects of the PlayAGS story:
- Significant white space opportunity in the North American EGM market.
- Strong game performance relative to house averages, driving incremental ship share.
- Strong hardware pipeline with a solid order backlog.
- International growth.
- The participation base, which could drive incremental operating leverage.
"In AGS, we see an upstart equipment supplier, with a steady cash flow generating install base, several growth avenues, both domestic and international, and multiple fundamental tailwinds, which should promote a multiyear double-digit EBITDA CAGR," Santarelli said.
Deutsche Bank's bullish stance is premised on a healthy opportunity set, a better balance sheet than peers and "dream the dream" potential, the analyst said.
The Price Action
PlayAGS stock closed its debut session at $18.50, up 15.6 percent from the offer price of $16. Since then, the stock has added 7.8 percent.
Latest Ratings for AGS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|Bank of America
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|Jefferies
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for AGS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
