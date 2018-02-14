Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ICYMI: Uber Earnings, Fossil Short Squeeze, Avis Downgraded
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2018 5:29pm   Comments
Share:
ICYMI: Uber Earnings, Fossil Short Squeeze, Avis Downgraded
Related CAR
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2018
Goldman Sachs warns on auto rental pressure (Seeking Alpha)
Related FOSL
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Fossil Group Shares Climb On Upbeat Earnings
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Midday Gainers / Losers (2/14/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

Fossil Digs Up 80% Upside

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) spiked as high as 82 percent Wednesday after reporting a big Q4 top and bottom line beat. But the outsized upside was due to a short squeeze rather than the market appreciating the company’s performance. Wayne Duggan reports.

Related Link: Is Fossil's 80% Surge Justified? KeyBanc Says It's Just The Beginning

Goldman Sachs Makes Bearish Call On Avis

Rental car stock Avis Budget Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) could see as much as 18 percent downside, according to Goldman’s David Tamberrino. To learn more, check out Shanthi Rexaline’s “Goldman Sees 18% Downside To Avis Budget Group, Downgrades to Sell.”

Checking In On Uber’s Turnaround

Though not a public company, ride-sharing pacesetter Uber’s Q4 results still drew headlines this week. Elizabeth Balboa reviews the quarter, in “In Numbers And Narrative, Uber's Q4 Suggests A Recovery.”

Latest Ratings for CAR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell
Nov 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Nov 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CAR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Previews After-Hours Center Analyst Ratings Tech Media Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FOSL + CAR)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Fossil Group Shares Climb On Upbeat Earnings
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet
Why Fossil's Huge Move Might Not Last Too Long
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Groupon Profit Misses Views
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CAR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.