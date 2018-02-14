Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Fossil's 80% Surge Justified? KeyBanc Says It's Just The Beginning

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2018 8:24am   Comments
Share:
Is Fossil's 80% Surge Justified? KeyBanc Says It's Just The Beginning
Related FOSL
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Fossil Group's (FOSL) CEO Kosta Kartsotis on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) impressed investors with its fourth quarter earnings report, which sent shares soaring by more than 100 percent in Tuesday's after-hours session. Is the move justified? At least one Wall Street analyst thinks so.

The Analyst

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Edward Yruma maintains an Overweight rating on Fossil's stock with a price target boosted from $15 to $25.

The Thesis

Fossil's wearables accounted for 20 percent of total watch sales in the fourth quarter and benefited from a shift from fashion watches towards wearables, Yruma said in a note. In fact, Fossil is "well positioned" to become the second-largest wearables player in the space as management is likely to introduce new brands.

Perhaps more notable, Fossil realized $80 million in cost savings throughout 2017 and appears to be on track to oversee $200 million in gross margin and efficiency benefits by 2019, the analyst said. The company also plans on exiting 60 unprofitable stores and divesting itself from unprofitable channels and product lines to generate incremental cost benefits.

Fossil's earnings report showed the company is "finally rebasing" its business as its EBITDA guidance of $150 to $200 million includes revenue of $2.5 billion, which is 28 percent lower from its peak levels seen in 2014. Yruma said the right sizing of the business should help the company achieve its high-single-digit EBIT margin target by 2020.

Price Action

Shares of Fossil were trading higher by nearly 80 percent at $16.18 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Fossil Group's Q4 Earnings Outlook

What To Watch For After Fossil Reports A Rough Q3

Latest Ratings for FOSL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018BuckinghamMaintainsNeutralUnderperform
Feb 2018KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Nov 2017Bank of AmericaMaintainsUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FOSL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Edward Yruma fashionAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FOSL)

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Reports
12 Stocks To Watch For February 14, 2018
9 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Fossil Group's Q4 Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FOSL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.