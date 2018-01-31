Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank of America Downgrades AK Steel Two Notches On Weak Guidance, Few Catalysts
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2018 4:01pm   Comments
Share:
Bank of America Downgrades AK Steel Two Notches On Weak Guidance, Few Catalysts
Related AKS
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2018
The Way It Should Be: Nucor (Seeking Alpha)

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) reported fourth-quarter results beofre the open Tuesday that showed a wider loss on a reported basis and a swing to a loss on an adjusted basis.

Sales were up 5 percent to $1.5 billion. The stock closed down 13 percent Tuesday. 

The Analyst

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Timna Tanners downgraded shares of AK Steel by two notches, from Buy to Underperform, and lowered the price target from $8 to $5.50.

The Thesis

Disappointing first-quarter guidance and a lack of catalysts prompted the double downgrade, Tanners said in a Wednesday note. AK Steel's Q1 guidance of modestly higher prices and volume — and a 150-basis-point sequential EBITDA margin improvement — were disappointing, the analyst said.

AK Steel's commodity-neutral approach and limited spot tons trimmed any potential benefit the company can expect from higher steel prices, Tanners said. 

The analyst expressed caution regarding AK Steel's U.S. auto end market. Higher costs that impacted the second half of 2017 will continue to haunt the first quarter, Tanners said. Despite management's assurance of passing costs on to contracted tonnage, the analyst said she sees limited margin expansion.

BofA lowered its Q1 EPS estimate from 29 cents to a loss of 12 cents and for 2018 as a whole from $1.10 to 19 cents.

Price Action

AK Steel stock was last seen trading down 7.74 percent at $5.06, adding to a more than 13-percent slump Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Steel Industry Assures Of Its Importance In Autos, Sustainable Client Base At NAIAS

Here's The Scariest Part About AK Steel's Q3 Miss

Latest Ratings for AKS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Jan 2018Bank of AmericaDowngradesBuyUnderperform
Jan 2018JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for AKS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch steel industry Timna TannersAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKS)

36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2018
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Bioverativ Climbs Following $105/Share Offer From Sanofi; Recon Technology Shares Drop
Steel Industry Assures Of Its Importance In Autos, Sustainable Client Base At NAIAS
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AKS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.