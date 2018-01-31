Market Overview

ICYMI: AMD's Q4 Beat, US Gold Corp's Discovery, A Bearish US Steel Call
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2018 7:32am   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

"US Gold Corp Finds A Fortune In Wyoming Deposits, Believes Itself Vastly Undervalued"

In a Benzinga exclusive, Elizabeth Balboa interviews US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) CEO Edward Karr about its newest deposit discovery.

Related Link: Options Traders Hint At Bullish AMD Sentiment Heading Into Earnings

AMD Volatile After Q4 Release

Cult stock Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) reported a top and bottom line beat Tuesday, but saw its stock hit hard as algorithms and nervous traders took issue with a litigation risk warning in its cautionary statements section. Get the details in Brett Hershman’s “AMD Reports Q4 Beat, Strong Guidance.”

An AMD spokesperson later told Benzinga in an email, “The focus should really be on the results. There are a lot of items in the cautionary statement (and more in our 10K filings) but again it is nothing out of the ordinary.”

THe stock eventually recovered and traded up more than 2 percent.

Gordon Johnson Bearish On U.S. Steel

He may have switched firms recently, but Gordon Johnson hasn’t relented in his pessimistic outlook on United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X). Wayne Duggan has more in “US Steel Shares Drop After Gordon Johnson Issues Sell Rating.”

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017MacquarieUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Oct 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Oct 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

