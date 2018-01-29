Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Protagonist Therapeutics 'Poised For Upside,' Stifel Says
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2018 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
Protagonist Therapeutics 'Poised For Upside,' Stifel Says
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2018
33 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 am (1/29/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) has been central to the portfolios of three Street analysts. Now it's taking a leading role with Stifel Nicolaus.

The Rating

Stifel analyst Adam Walsh initiated coverage on Protagonist with a Buy rating and $32 price target.

The Thesis

Two oral treatments in the biotech’s pipeline — PTG-100 and PTG-200 for inflammatory bowel disease — could disrupt a category of peptide drugs otherwise only available in injectable form, Walsh said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The Food and Drug Administration’s data monitoring committee is expected to recommend continuation of PTG-100 phase 2b trials in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis, the results of which will be released in the fourth quarter, Walsh said. The analyst said he anticipates both regulatory support and positive interim data to drive shares higher.

Protagonist is also expected to release phase 1 results for PTG-200 in Crohn’s disease in the second quarter, and the firm’s partnership with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)’s Janssen could yield a potential $990 million in milestones plus royalties upwards of 15 percent, according to Stifel. 

PTG-300, an injectable peptide for rare iron overload disorders that is not included in Stifel’s model, will likely begin phase 2 trials in 2018.

“With a sub-$400 million market cap, three unique pipeline assets in the clinic targeting potential $1-billion-plus market opportunities, and cash through FY19, Protagonist appears poised for upside, in our opinion,” Walsh said. 

Price Action

Protagonist shares were up 13.26 percent at $21.78 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Why GW Pharma's Epidiolex Results Could Shape The Future Of Cannabis-Based Therapeutics

Jefferies On Gilead: 'We See Better Days Ahead'

Latest Ratings for PTGX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Stifel NicolausInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PTGX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Adam Walsh StifelAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ + PTGX)

PFE, LLY, MRK Write Up 'Scripts For Q4
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2018
Why GW Pharma's Epidiolex Results Could Shape The Future Of Cannabis-Based Therapeutics
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.4%; ResMed Shares Rise On Earnings Beat
Mid-Day Market Update: Netflix Climbs Following Q4 Results; Insmed Shares Plummet
Biotech M&A Off To A Strong Start In 2018: More Deals To Follow?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PTGX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.