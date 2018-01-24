Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How iPhone X Weakness Caused A Downgrade Of Sony
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 24, 2018 2:11pm   Comments
Share:
How iPhone X Weakness Caused A Downgrade Of Sony
Related SNE
Viacom, CBS Are Better Off Apart, Says Rosenblatt Securities
Box Office Preview: 'Insidious' Unlikely To Crack Top Of The Box Office
Sony goes negative as JPMorgan downgrades on phone sensor worries (Seeking Alpha)
Related AAPL
Stripe Jumps Off Bitcoin Bandwagon, Citing Fewer Payment Use Cases
Bernstein ID's Apple Suppliers That Track iPhone Revenue Trends
The Week That Was In Review - January 19, 2018 (Seeking Alpha)

Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) has been hitched to the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) gravy trail for a while now, but one Wall Street analyst said the ride is coming to an end.

The Analyst

JPMorgan analyst JJ Park downgraded Sony’s Toyko-listed shares from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target for the stock from 5,500 yen ($50.43) to 5,400 yen ($49.51).

The Thesis

The iPhone's momentum is starting to slow, a trend JPMorgan thinks is here to stay, Park said in a Wednesday note. 

“We now forecast iPhone X build to decline 50 percent Q/Q, a similar magnitude to iPhone 8/8+ in 1Q18, and the weakness will continue in 1H18, as high-end smartphones are clearly hitting a plateau along with higher product prices."

Apple singlehandedly accounts for about half of the global CMOS image sensor market, a high-end market in which Sony currently holds about 70 percent market share, according to JPMorgan. 

Sony stock has essentially traded in tandem with Apple over the past two years due to their close relationship, Park said. But while other iPhone suppliers have endured meaningful corrections, Sony has outperformed in the market thanks to the dual-cam device trend. Once that trend starts to slow, Park said, Sony stock will likely no longer outperform.

Given how well the stock has performed, Park says any disappointment on high semiconductor expectations will likely pressure Sony shares.

Price Action

Sony’s U.S.-listed stock was lower by 2.58 percent at the time of publication Wednesday afternoon. 

Related Links:

KeyBanc: Apple Supplier Cirrus Logic Has 'Limited Catalysts'

An Easy-To-Use Cheat Sheet For Apple Suppliers

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Latest Ratings for SNE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Sep 2017CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2017BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SNE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apple Suppliers CMOSAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + SNE)

Stripe Jumps Off Bitcoin Bandwagon, Citing Fewer Payment Use Cases
Bernstein ID's Apple Suppliers That Track iPhone Revenue Trends
Earnings Preview: Tech Giant Intel To Report Tomorrow
Another First For The SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Ferocious FANGs: Leveraged ETNs For The Tech Sector Debut
Apple Falls On Report Of iPhone X Weakness: 'High-End Smartphones Clearly Hitting A Plateau This Year'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SNE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.