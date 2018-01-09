Market Overview

Analyst Echoes Predictions Amazon Will Buy Retailer: 'Downtrodden Big Box, Department Store Player'
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 09, 2018 4:23pm   Comments
Last week, Loup Ventures boldly predicted Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s 2018 acquisition of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

At the end of last year, Citigroup’s Paul Lejuez named potential targets in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), RH (NYSE: RH), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) and Kroger Co (NYSE: KR).

Now, BMO Capital Markets is reaffirming the Street’s Amazon M&A thesis.

The Rating

BMO Capital has a Buy rating on Amazon with a $1,200 price target.

The Thesis

The firm expects Amazon to buy a retailer in 2018.

“We think it will continue its expansion into physical stores with the acquisition of a downtrodden big box / department store player,” John Kim and R. Jeremy Metz wrote in a Tuesday note.

While stores like Sears (NASDAQ: SHLD) or JC Penney (NYSE: JCP) may be ripe for a takeover, the analysts didn't speculate potential targets but justified the vague thesis with Amazon’s 2017 purchase of Whole Foods, which seemed to reinforce the perceived importance of brick-and-mortar shops.

“While Amazon’s ultimate intentions and plans have remained close to the vest at this point, we don’t think this is the end of the e-commerce giant’s push into physical retail where it can morph its desires to grow in softlines/hardlines with added scale and, more importantly, tangible supply chain benefits,” the analysts wrote.

They noted the e-commerce leader’s significant impact on real estate and the importance of its physical retail presence to REITs.

Price Action

Amazon was trading marginally higher at $1,252.15.

