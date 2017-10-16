Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has developed quite the reputation over the years for dabbling in all kinds of surprising businesses. Some work out in the long term and others don’t, but Amazon’s all-in mentality has made it the mad scientist of the retail sector.

Amazon has recently been working on three surprising new retail initiatives. First, Amazon is launching a new online shopping service designed specifically for teenagers. The service allows teenagers to shop on Amazon from their own unique accounts, but parents receive text messages or emails with purchase details every time the teens make a transaction.

Second, Amazon reportedly is in talks with smart license plate technology maker Phrame to develop a delivery system that would allow the company to place packages securely inside buyers’ trunks rather than simply leaving them on the doorstep or at a local pickup center. Shoppers would reportedly be able to unlock access to the trunk remotely using their smartphone, allowing delivery people to leave packages inside.

Finally, Amazon has made a surprising push into brick-and-mortar retail in recent months as part of its omnichannel vision for the future of retail. The company’s biggest move into traditional retail came with its buyout of Whole Foods, but it may continue to look for new ways to facilitate its delivery and return processes via local brick-and-mortar storefronts.

It’s difficult to predict what moves Amazon will be making next, but Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba says Amazon’s stock price is much more predictable as the company focuses on “eliminating ‘pain points’ for consumers, as well as demonstrating the company’s unique culture of continuous experimentation.”

Loop has reiterated its Buy rating for Amazon and its $1,200 price target for the stock.

