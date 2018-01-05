Market Overview

Teva Vs Mylan: Wells Fargo Weighs In
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 05, 2018 1:43pm   Comments
The past year has been a rollercoaster ride for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) and its investors. But even with the stock down 48.6 percent in the past year, investors may have more downside ahead in 2018, according to Wells Fargo. 

The Analyst

Wells Fargo analyst David Maris downgraded Teva from Market Perform to Underperform and raised the price target from $12 to $17.

The Thesis

The market got it right when Teva shares initially tanked following major guidance and dividend cuts last year, Maris said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

But the stock has inexplicably risen roughly 80 percent from its 2017 lows, and Maris said there’s no fundamental justification for the move. In the downgrade note, Maris said dip buyers are misguided.

“We expect other generic Copaxones will emerge in 2018, pricing pressures will remain and Teva’s debt will be downgraded, and as such, we think the recent rally is a good time to sell shares and reassess things after Teva provides its 2018 update Feb. 8, 2018," the analyst said. 

In addition to the downgrade, Maris reduced his 2018 EPS estimate for Teva from $2.86 to $2.68, significantly lower than $3 consensus. The new estimates comes after Teva announced $3 billion in cost cuts over the next several years. Maris said he is not optimistic that these costs cuts and layoffs will have a meaningful impact on Teva’s bottom line given the company's number of fixed costs. 

While Teva may look like a better value than competitor Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL), Maris said Teva's long list of challenges and its massive debt load make Mylan a better play today. 

Price Action

Teva stock was down more than 2 percent at the time of publication Friday afternoon. 

Latest Ratings for TEVA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Wells FargoDowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Jan 2018CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2018Leerink SwannInitiates Coverage OnUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TEVA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

