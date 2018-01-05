Citi Raises Targets Amazon, Facebook, Priceline, eBay
The internet sector was a major winner throughout 2017 and some Wall Street analysts are expecting more of the same in 2018.
The Analyst
Citi's Mark May maintained a Buy rating on the following stocks, with price targets revised higher:
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): price target boosted from $1,250 to $1,400.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY): price target boosted from $43 to $46.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB): price target boosted from $210 to $215.
- Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN): price target boosted from $2,050 to $2,120.
Amazon
- A high growth profile in a high margin business (AWS, advertising, etc) bodes well for Amazon's retail business is valued only at 2.9x gross profit versus 3.2x for traditional domestic retailers.
- 2018 should see Amazon expand into newer categories like healthcare and pharmaceutical.
- Margins are now expected to expand in 2018 after declining in 2017.
- Amazon's tax rate stands at 37 percent and the company could see the "most direct impact" from the recent tax reform.
eBay
- eBay's core U.S. Marketplace Transaction revenue growth has improved from 0 percent in 2015 and negative 1 percent in 2016 to positive 8 percent for 2017.
- eBay's growth is "modest" at just 5 to 10 percent, but its valuation is also "relatively low" at current levels.
- eBay could benefit from changes to the corporate tax structure as it has a high effective rate in the U.S.
- 2018 will likely prove to be an "up year" for the entire ad market from the World Cup, Winter Olympics, and U.S. midterm election.
- A premium video offering could prove to be "materially positive" and accretive to earnings.
Priceline
- Priceline's recent slump in room night growth from 25-30 percent to around 20 percent is due to the company's pullback of inefficient marketing channels and tougher comps rather than any secular issue.
- Growth rates should stabilize in 2018.
- A decision to cut back on marketing spend could prove to be a tailwind to margins.
Morgan Stanley: The Biggest Internet Stock Winners From Tax Reform
It's A New Year And Everyone's Polishing Their Crystal Balls
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Dec 2017
|Evercore ISI Group
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Dec 2017
|Moffett Nathanson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Citi Internet Internet StocksAnalyst Color Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.