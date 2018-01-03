Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer: For Ambarella, The Bear Thesis No Longer Applies

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2018 12:58pm   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer: For Ambarella, The Bear Thesis No Longer Applies
Related
32 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.7%; Genesco Shares Fall Following Q3 Results
Stocks To Watch: Ambarella Sees RS Rating Jump To 84 (Investor's Business Daily)

In the past one- and two-year periods, Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) underperformed most major indices, but this may change in 2018, according to one Wall Street analyst.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer's Andrew Uerkwitz upgraded Ambarella's stock rating from Perform to Outperform with a new $70 price target.

The Thesis

The bearish case for avoiding Ambarella's stock over the past two years was straightforward, Uerkwitz said in the upgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

The company was over-reliant on two main customers, GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) and China's DJI, he said.

The customer concentration risk resulted in earnings per share declines as the action camera market intensified immensely, Uerkwtiz said. 

Today these risks are "behind investors," especially given Ambarella's shift away from action camera and drone components toward a computer vision-based company, Uerkwitz said.

Ambarella's opportunity in CV spans from basic object recognition to level five self-driving vehicles, he said. The company is merely in the beginning stages of a broad CV portfolio that will start to generate a mid-single digit revenue contribution by fiscal 2020, the analyst said. 

But beyond CV, the demand for Ambarella's core dedicated video and image processing solutions remains "intact and robust," Uerkwitz said. The largest market, security cameras, remains strong and the company is unlikely to lose any market share, while expectations within the more volatile segments like drones and cameras have now been "adequately reset," he said. 

"One of our primary focuses for 2018 will be in computer vision," Uerkwitz said. "And we see AMBA as the best pure play on this theme."

Price Action

Shares of Ambarella were up 5.69 percent at $65.87 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

GoPro Weakness Weighs On Ambarella Outlook

Morgan Stanley Calls For 150% Upside In Ambarella

Latest Ratings for AMBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform
Dec 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMBA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Action Camera Andrew Uerkwitz Computer Vision DJIAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMBA + GPRO)

AMD, Fitbit Top List Of Robinhood Broker's 'Most Traded' Stocks Of The Year
32 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.7%; Genesco Shares Fall Following Q3 Results
2 Trends That Dominate The Ambarella Story
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Ambarella Gains After Strong Q3 Results; Zumiez Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AMBA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.