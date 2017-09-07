T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)'s announcement on Wednesday that it will be giving away a free Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) membership to customers of certain data plans appears to be compelling to customers but isn't good enough to impress Deutsche Bank's Matthew Niknam.

Niknam maintains a Hold rating and $70 price target on T-Mobile's stock as the announced "Netflix On Us" initiative is a continuation of the company's strategy of giving customers "more bang for the buck." It will also add another differentiating factor over its competitors on top of other offerings including free international roaming, in-flight Wi-fi and plans that include all taxes and fees.

But the financial implications of the offering can't be ignored, as the package will be accounted for a contra-revenue and will negatively impact the company's postpaid phone average revenue per user.

Overall, T-Mobile's new offering merely adds to the analyst's ongoing cautious stance on T-Mobile's postpaid phone ARPU trajectory amid the highly competitive landscape. But the Netflix deal represents another increased risk to the numbers and a base case scenario implies an approximate 1-percent incremental headwind to postpaid ARPU.

Encouragingly, T-Mobile's new offering won't impact any of the company's prior guidance and Wall Street's expectations.

Related Links:

Netflix Higher Following T-Mobile Deal

T-Mobile May Reflect M&A Upside, But Sustained Competition Merits A Deutsche Bank Downgrade

Latest Ratings for NFLX Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Jul 2017 Rosenblatt Upgrades Neutral Buy Jul 2017 Nomura Maintains Buy View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Matthew Niknam NetflixAnalyst Color News Top Stories Analyst Ratings Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.