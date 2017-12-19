Market Overview

Former Arris Bull Grows Cautious, Lowers Stock To Equal-Weight

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2017 11:58am   Comments
Former Arris Bull Grows Cautious, Lowers Stock To Equal-Weight
Despite a 15-percent decline throughout 2017, ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) was still favorably viewed by some on the Street, but on Tuesday a notable analyst changed their previously bullish thesis. 

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Meta Marshall downgraded Arris' stock rating from Overweight to Equal-weight with a price target lowered from $34 to $31.

The Thesis

The bullish case for owning Arris was based on expectations for the company to show EPS leverage as the DOCSIS upgrade created an attractive business mix shift, Marshall said in a note. (See Marshall's track record here.) 

But now the telecom company has shown a lack of ability to deliver upward estimate revisions, which may put a pause to any valuation growth — and this trend will likely continue for at least the next six to nine months, the analyst said. 

Arris' gross margins have fallen 130 basis points in the past year due to a significant increase in DRAM pricing coupled with the company's difficulties in passing on the price increase to customers, Marshall said. The trend of increasing DRAM prices is likely to continue for at least the next six months, which implies it will be difficult for the company to avoid incremental gross margin pressures in 2018, the analyst said. 

Another bullish catalyst was a favorable view of the Ruckus/ICX acquisition, but the upside from the transaction won't be seen until the second half of 2018, according to Morgan Stanley. 

Price Action

Arris was trading nearly flat as of midday Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Arris. 

Latest Ratings for ARRS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Oct 2017JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Jun 2017BTIG ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ARRS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DRAM DRAM Pricing Meta Marshall Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

