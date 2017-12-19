Market Overview

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2017
Gainers

  • NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 33.3 percent to $2.12 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that Australia and New Zealand Banking Group customers can make payments with wearable devices and its FitPay payment platform.
  • On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ: OTIV) rose 24 percent to $2.84 in pre-market trading. On Track Innovations shares jumped 122.33 percent Monday after the company disclosed that it's "developing capabilities to implement the use of bitcoins in its cashless payment solutions.”
  • Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) rose 20.5 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received the New York State approval for the FDA-approved Oncomine Dx Target Test by Thermo Fisher Scientific.
  • Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNT) shares rose 12.5 percent to $7.67 in pre-market trading. Cleantech announced plans to acquire 80 percent of AnyWorkspace for $560,000 to expand into the coworking space.
  • Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) rose 11.4 percent to $47.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) shares rose 9.3 percent to $30.49 in pre-market trading after Starboard Value reported a 9.9 percent stake in the company.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 8.7 percent to $39.65 in pre-market trading after climbing 27.96 percent on Monday.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) rose 8.1 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after surging 25.23 percent on Monday.
  • Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) shares rose 7.8 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading. Meet Group expects Q4 and FY 2017 EBITDA and sales at or above the high end of its previously given range.
  • Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCMP) shares rose 7.2 percent to $17.95 in pre-market trading. Instinet initiated coverage on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a $43.00 price target.
  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (ADR) (NYSE: SQM) rose 6.6 percent to $60.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 7.92 percent on Monday.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) rose 6.2 percent to $11.67 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received a $27 million award from a United States Government agency.
  • Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) rose 6.1 percent to $7.88 after gaining 2.06 percent on Monday.
  • Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) shares rose 5.8 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after surging 14.76 percent on Monday.
  • Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE: STAY) rose 5.4 percent to $19.09 in pre-market trading. Extended Stay America named Jonathan Halkyard CEO effective on Jan. 1. The company also raised its FY17 sales and net income guidance.
  • eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) rose 5.4 percent to $4.85 in pre-market trading as the company reported an integration with Salesforce.com.
  • ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: SOL) shares rose 4.3 percent to $3.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 3.9 percent to $7.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 17.80 percent on Monday.
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) rose 3.1 percent to $2.66 in pre-market trading after surging 111.48 percent on Monday.
  • Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) rose 2.7 percent to $93.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

Losers

  • Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares fell 18 percent to $59.40 in pre-market trading after rising 228.85 percent on Monday.
  • Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares fell 17.9 percent to $2.34 in pre-market trading after dipping 10.94 percent on Monday.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares fell 9.4 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.78 percent on Monday.
  • Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 8.5 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.45 percent on Monday.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) fell 5.6 percent to $6.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 18.99 percent on Monday.
  • Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 5.1 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 15.33 percent on Monday.
  • Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) fell 5.1 percent to $5.22 in pre-market trading after rising 6.80 percent on Monday.
  • Yirendai Ltd - ADR (NYSE: YRD) fell 4.2 percent to $40 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.14 percent on Monday.
  • City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO) shares fell 4.1 percent to $12.61. City Office REIT reported a 4 million share common stock offering.
  • China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares fell 3.9 percent to $40.29 in pre-market trading after declining 2.42 percent on Monday.

