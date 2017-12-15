Market Overview

What The Disney-Fox Deal Could Mean For Roku

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2017 4:17pm   Comments
Roku +4.7%; Fox to maintain stake after Disney deal (Seeking Alpha)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported better-than-expected earnings Nov. 8 and has moved sharply higher since then.

The Analyst

Needham's Laura Martin reiterated a Buy on Roku with a $50 price target. 

The Thesis

Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) acquisition of certain Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) assets is positive for Roku, as it implies that two new deep-pocketed over-the-top networks are going to be added to Roku's OTT aggregation platform, Martin said. (See Martin's track record here.)

Walt Disney is going to start spending on marketing — specifically on audience promotions — via full page buyouts of Roku's home page after it launches its new OTT services, according to Needham. 

Traffic is a key indirect benefit from the acquisition for Roku, said Martin. More traffic could lead to new customers and it could also bring existing users back to ROKU's homepage for free trials of each of Disney's new services, the analyst said. Roku makes money by selling ads on a CPM basis, so with more traffic, Disney will profit more, Martin said. 

The Price Action

Roku skyrocketed Friday. It's trading 13.35 percent higher at the time of publication at $52.31.

Photo courtesy of Roku. 

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017NeedhamReiteratesBuyBuy
Nov 2017OppenheimerDowngradesPerformUnderperform
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.