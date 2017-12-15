Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Does The Disney-Fox Deal Mean For Netflix?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2017 11:28am   Comments
Share:
What Does The Disney-Fox Deal Mean For Netflix?
Related NFLX
What The FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal Means For You
Hollywood News Dominates Wall Street Today As Disney Announces Big Merger
How To Avoid Getting Bit By FANG (Seeking Alpha)

One of the more pressing questions on investors minds after Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) confirmed its intentions to acquire media assets from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) is what impact will the tie-up have on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

The Analyst

Buckingham Research Group's Matthew Harrigan maintains a Buy rating on Netflix's stock with an unchanged $235 price target.

The Thesis

Disney's tie-up will likely make Disney a "co-winner" in the global internet TV space, Harrigan said in a note. However, when factoring in Netflix's AI technology and expertise in personalization, Disney will likely end up being a "distant second" winner in the streaming video space.Netflix's "sometimes edgy" content gives it another key advantage on top of its first mover advantage, pricing power and value delivery.

"Disney is already likely the 'old' media name dominantly positioned for direct-to-consumer with its 2019 launch- for both entertainment and sports - where Netflix is not now participating," Harrigan said.

Separately, notable billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban shared similar sentiment with Benzinga. When asked if the deal makes Disney a legitimate competitor to Netflix he answered: "'No, but it makes it a legit compliment."

Net Neutrality

Netflix reaffirmed its commitment to net neutrality after the FCC voted to remove it, but the impact to Netflix will be zero, Harrigan said.

"Netflix is now so powerful (and popular) that it is a winner under almost any regulatory framework and will not have issues with speed throttling," he said.

Price Action

Shares of Netflix were trading nearly flat Friday morning.

Related Links:

What The FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal Means For You

The Disney-Fox Deal: With Great Power Comes Great Regulatory Risk

Image credit: Matthew Keys, Flickr

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnIn-Line
Dec 2017Monness Crespi HardtInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Mark Cuban Matthew Harrigan mediaAnalyst Color Top Stories Exclusives Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS + FOXA)

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
The Disney-Fox Deal: With Great Power Comes Great Regulatory Risk
The Market In 5 Minutes: CSX CEO, Overstock, Net Neutrality, Amazon Prime, And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; ABM Industries Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on NFLX

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.