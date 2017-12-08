Market Overview

Morgan Stanley Keeps Overweight On National Vision After First Earnings Report

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2017 4:44pm   Comments
National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) posted its first earnings report as a public company Thursday. It reported an EPS of 8 cents, a penny better than the consensus.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Simeon Gutman reiterated an Overweight rating on National Vision with a $36 price target.

The Thesis

National Vision reported strong comps of 9.1 percent, which included approximately 160 bps of hurricane-related headwinds, Gutman said in a Thursday note. (See Gutman's track record here.) 

The company's gross margin declined approximately 90 bps, but lower SG&A led to flat EBIT margin and 15-percent EBIT growth, which is Gutman's long-term forecast for the business. The analyst said he expects to see a meaningful upside to comp estimates over the next few years as National Vision takes market share.

The company offers defensiveness given its strong positioning in the non-cyclical eyeglass industry and growth through store expansion, said Gutman. His $36 price target assumes 6-percent comps and 20 bps of annual EBIT margin expansion and implies a 15 times 2019 EBITDA multiple.

The Price Action

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) is trading 0.85 percent higher at $33.18 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has gained about 15 percent since its first trading session Oct. 26. 

Latest Ratings for EYE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2017CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2017UBSInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley Simeon GutmanAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

