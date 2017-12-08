Morgan Stanley Keeps Overweight On National Vision After First Earnings Report
National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) posted its first earnings report as a public company Thursday. It reported an EPS of 8 cents, a penny better than the consensus.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley's Simeon Gutman reiterated an Overweight rating on National Vision with a $36 price target.
The Thesis
National Vision reported strong comps of 9.1 percent, which included approximately 160 bps of hurricane-related headwinds, Gutman said in a Thursday note. (See Gutman's track record here.)
The company's gross margin declined approximately 90 bps, but lower SG&A led to flat EBIT margin and 15-percent EBIT growth, which is Gutman's long-term forecast for the business. The analyst said he expects to see a meaningful upside to comp estimates over the next few years as National Vision takes market share.
The company offers defensiveness given its strong positioning in the non-cyclical eyeglass industry and growth through store expansion, said Gutman. His $36 price target assumes 6-percent comps and 20 bps of annual EBIT margin expansion and implies a 15 times 2019 EBITDA multiple.
The Price Action
National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) is trading 0.85 percent higher at $33.18 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has gained about 15 percent since its first trading session Oct. 26.
Latest Ratings for EYE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Nov 2017
|Citigroup
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|UBS
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
