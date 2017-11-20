Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

An Analyst Gives 8 Reasons To Buy National Vision

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2017 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE), an optic retailer company that offers products and services for eye care needs, began trading as a public company in October.

The Analyst

Jefferies' Daniel Binder initiated coverage of National Vision's stock with a Buy rating and $36 price target.

The Thesis

National Vision should be seen as an "appealing" story in the retail market, as management has executed well on a strategy which could result in its store base growing from 996 units today to over 2,100, Binder said in a research report Monday.

The bullish case for the stock is also based on: 1) strong new store economics, 2) ability to gain market share in the "fragmented" retail sector, 3) a strong defense from online players through cheap prices, 4) a low-cost structure, 5) industry-wide favorable dynamics, 6) a business profile that is seen as more recession-resistant, 7) a strong record of offering attractive comparable store sales and profit growth, and 8) a strong management team.

The company's multiple strengths should result in a 10 percent compounded annual growth rate over the next five years and a 14 percent EBITDA CAGR over the same time period, Binder wrote. 

Price Action

Shares of National Vision closed Monday's session at $30.19, up 0.7 percent.

Related Links:

32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

7 Stocks To Watch For November 20, 2017

Posted-In: Daniel Binder Eyecare IPO Jefferies retail retailersAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EYE)

The Week Ahead For Nov. 20: A Short Holiday Trading Week That Still Offers Several Catalysts
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.