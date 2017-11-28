Market Overview

Wells Fargo Makes Bullish Call On Select Energy Services Following Rockwater Merger

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 28, 2017 3:44pm   Comments
Wells Fargo Makes Bullish Call On Select Energy Services Following Rockwater Merger
Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE: WTTR) completed amerger with Rockwater Energy Solutions Nov. 1. 

The Analyst

Wells Fargo's Judson Bailey is resuming coverage on Select Energy with an Outperform rating and $20 price target.

The Thesis

The Rockwater acquisition is going to be transformative for Select Energy Services, as it significantly expands the company's geographic footprint, customer base and product line diversity, said Bailey. (See Bailey's track record here.)

The analyst said he expects pre-frac water demand to remain solid and forecasts a 37 percent year-over-year revenue increase in 2018 and a 16-percent increase in 2019.

The acquisition will add to Select Energy Services' Permian presence and complement the company's strong presence in Bakken and Eagle Ford with Rockwater's presence in MidCon and the Marcellus/Utica basins, the analyst said. 

The Price Action

The stock spiked around 2.5 percent Tuesday and has been trading in a range from $14 to $17 since late September. It is now trading close to $16.

Latest Ratings for WTTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Wells FargoReinstatesOutperformOutperform
Sep 2017JP MorganMaintainsNeutral
Jul 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

