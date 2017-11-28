Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Mattel May Miss The Santa Claus Rally This Year
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 28, 2017 1:09pm   Comments
Share:
Why Mattel May Miss The Santa Claus Rally This Year
Related MAT
Goldman Sachs Projects 100% Upside In Funko
Black Friday 2017: Here Are The Retailers Who Showed Holiday Promise
Hasbro Mattel Merger Could Produce Big Profits (Seeking Alpha)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rules the island of misfit toymakers.

Amid the Toys R Us bankruptcy and a massive third-quarter sales miss, the manufacturer trades down 34.3 percent year-to-date, redeemed only by recent reports of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)’s takeover bid.

Despite Mattel’s struggles, none on the Street consider it sell-worthy, but at least one doubts that improvement is imminent. 

The Rating

Argus analyst John Staszak maintains a near-term Hold and long-term Buy on the stock with no price target.

The Thesis

Mattel conceded gross margins last quarter through higher royalty payments, lower licensing income and a non-competitive portfolio, and Argus doesn’t see its fortune soon turning. 

“Although sales should benefit from the new ‘Cars 3’ license, we expect the loss of the Disney Princess license and weak sales of the company’s key brands to weigh on earnings over the remainder of 2017,” Staszak said in a Tuesday note. (See Staszak's track record here.) 

The company’s girls and boys, Fisher Price, American Girl, and arts and crafts brands have declined a respective 10 percent, 16 percent, 30 percent and 30 percent year-over-year, the analyst said. 

Staszak predicts a turnaround will several quarters and occur independently of Hasbro, whose buyout bid he expects to be blocked by antitrust regulators. The analyst accordingly lowered his 2017 earnings per share estimate from $1 to 80 cents.

Price Action

Mattel was trading down less than 1 percent Tuesday at a rate of $18.08.

Related Links:

Dividend Suspension A Hard Pill To Swallow For Mattel Investors

Hasbro Has Upper Hand This Holiday Season, According To Amazon

Photo courtesy of Mattel. 

Latest Ratings for MAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017DA DavidsonUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Oct 2017UBSMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Argus John StaszakAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAS + MAT)

Goldman Sachs Projects 100% Upside In Funko
Black Friday 2017: Here Are The Retailers Who Showed Holiday Promise
Wells Fargo: Now's The Time For A Hasbro-Mattel Merger
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From November 15: SandRidge-Bonanza Creek, Mattel, Time Warner, Diplomat-LDI Integrated Pharmacy
10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MAT

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.