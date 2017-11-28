Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Roku's Volatility Is OK With This Equity Strategist

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 28, 2017 10:59am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Roku's Volatility Is OK With This Equity Strategist
Related ROKU
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Here's Why One Analyst Says Roku Is Undervalued
Dow Leads With Modest Gains; This IBD 50 Stock Surges To Highs (Investor's Business Daily)

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) bottomed at $15.75 shortly after its initial public offering but have since soared above the $50-per-share mark. The stock could be considered as one of the hottest tech names of 2017 — but also one of the most volatile.

The Expert

Matt Maley, an equity strategist with Miller Tabak.

The Strategy

Long-term investors shouldn't be concerned with the near-term volatility in Roku's stock, Maley said. 

The Thesis

Roku's history as a public company is short, which makes it difficult to look at the stock's chart to identify any trends, Maley said during a recent CNBC "Trading Nation" segment. While the chart does show a one-day correction of 12 percent earlier this month, it's not an unheard-of move, he said. What is important to note is that after the sell-off, the stock bounced back to trade higher and push its way to $50 per share.

"The one thing we need to know is companies like this have such good upside potential in terms of their business," he said. "10 percent, 12 percent, 20 percent corrections are going to happen all the time. You look at Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), any of these companies, the first two years of their existence they saw considerable pullbacks."

Price Action

Shares of Roku hit a new all-time high of $50.90 Tuesday morning before pulling back and trading at $48.98, up 5 percent on the day.

Related Links:

Roku Dips And Rips

Expert: Roku's Post-Q3 Run Could Be Masking Balance Sheet Concerns

Photo courtesy of Roku.

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017NeedhamReiteratesBuyBuy
Nov 2017OppenheimerDowngradesPerformUnderperform
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Matt Maley Miller Tabak streaming video Trading NationAnalyst Color CNBC Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + MSFT)

Wall Street Breaks Down A Record-Setting Cyber Monday
Markets Lean Into Positive Terrain Early; Powell Confirmation Hearings Start
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Amazon, Gilead, Nordstrom: Fast Money Picks For November 28
Vetr Downgrades Amazon
Jeff Macke Talks Walmart's E-Commerce Share, Retail Misconceptions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ROKU

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.