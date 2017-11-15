Market Overview

Roku Dips And Rips
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 15, 2017 11:02am
Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher by $1.00 at $37.95 in Wednesday's session.

After a post-Q3 earnings rally from its November 8 close ($18.84) to an all-time closing high ($42.71) on Monday, the rally took a breather in Tuesday's session falling $5.76 to $36.95.

The downward momentum carried over into today's open as the stock reached $34.22 and staged a rebound. That level comes in just under Monday's low ($34.86), but well above its November 10 low ($30.50).

The rebound off that low has found sellers just before it could get into the $40.00 handle; $39.75 stands as the high for the session as of 10:48 a.m. EST.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

