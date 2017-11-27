Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Happened To Apple's iPhone 'Supercycle?'
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 27, 2017 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
What Happened To Apple's iPhone 'Supercycle?'
Related AAPL
Rich Ross Shares 3 Stocks To Buy
Bill Ackman Sticks With Chipotle Despite 33% Decline In Shares
Apple: Smart iPhone Decision (Seeking Alpha)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has long thrived on supercycles — periods of heightened unit sales as consumers upgrade to next-generation products.

But some research suggests a dampening of the iPhone cycle as Apple customers retain older models, ultimately forcing review of Apple’s earnings strategy.

The Rating

UBS analyst Steven Milunovich reiterated a Buy rating on Apple with a $190 price target.

The Thesis

Despite anticipated deceleration in the U.S. and Europe, iPhone sales should pick up in China and emerging markets in 2018, yielding “not a ‘supercycle’ but a solid year,” Milunovich said. (See Milunovich's track record here.) 

UBS forecasts an ever-muted cycle, with Apple's 2018 upside driven primarily by higher average selling price compounded by 10-percent growth, rather than the previously expected 12-percent figure. 

“The stock narrative should shift from iPhone cycles to iPhone annuity — how does Apple monetize the installed base through additional products and services?” the analyst said. 

Price Action

At the time of publication, shares were trading marginally lower off the open at $174.64.

Related Links:

Even If You Expect An iPhone ‘Super Cycle,’ Has Apple Stock Just Gotten Too Expensive?

Analysis: Even An iPhone Super Cycle Doesn’t Make Apple Shares A Buy At These Levels

Here's Why Apple Will Be Worth $1 Trillion By The End Of 2017

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Wells FargoReinstatesMarket PerformMarket Perform
Nov 2017ArgusMaintainsBuy
Nov 2017BernsteinMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: iPhone John Roy Steven Milunovich UBSAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Rich Ross Shares 3 Stocks To Buy
Bill Ackman Sticks With Chipotle Despite 33% Decline In Shares
Riot BlockChain, Veritone, Helios & Matheson: An Analysis Of This Year's Mystery Rallies
This Time Warner Analyst Isn't Concerned By DoJ Challenge Of AT&T Deal
Tencent Beats Alibaba In The $500 Billion Valuation Race
Survey: Santa Is Bringing Strong Apple iPhone X Holiday Sales
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.