Game Of Phones: Apple Bulls Predict The 2018 iPhone Average Selling Price
Bernstein said in a note Monday its positive thesis on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is predicated on two beliefs, namely that the iPhone X super-cycle will prompt iPhone unit growth in 2018 and that Apple will enjoy strong ASP growth.
As such, Bernstein has an Outperform rating and a $175 price target on the shares of the company.
Analyst Toni Sacconaghi models iPhone ASP of $773 in fiscal-year 2018, or $786, including the positive benefit from currency, with the estimate derived using product mix numbers from the firm's survey of 1,100 iPhone users. The analyst said the mix of iPhone X is by far the biggest driver of ASP improvement.
ASPs are also impacted by expected richer storage configurations, price increases on iPhone 8 and 8+ and currency, the analyst added.
Bernstein raised its iPhone ASP estimate for 2018 from $702 to $753, with the consensus estimate at $717. The firm also raised its 2018 revenue estimate from $264 billion to $276.8 billion and the earnings per share estimate from $11.05 to $11.75.
"We note that every $10 increase in ASP boosts our FY 18 revenue and EPS estimates by $2.5B and $0.14 respectively," the firm said.
While noting that Apple stock has been mixed following iPhone announcements, the firm said it sees the risk-reward as attractive for three reasons, namely:
- Consensus expectations for fiscal-year 2018 appear to be too conservative. Apple stock has outperformed in the past whenever iPhone cycles exceed investor expectations.
- Apple shares trade well below its peak relative multiple from its last iPhone super-cycle. At that multiple, Apple should be trading at $197.
- Potential contribution from currency and other products such as HomePod and Watch 3 may be material.
Meanwhile, former Apple analyst Gene Munster told Benzinga he expects the ASPs for iPhones to be significantly higher next year than investors expect.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2017
|KeyBanc
|Upgrades
|Sector Weight
|Overweight
|Oct 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Sep 2017
|PiperJaffray
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
