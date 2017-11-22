Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) caught the eye of Jana Partners — the activist investor renowned for pressuring Whole Foods Market’s sale to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

But Jana’s 8.7-percent stake and expressed intent to push strategic alternatives haven't inspire universal confidence in Bloomin’ Brands’ trajectory.

The Rating

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Gregory Francfort downgraded the stock to Neutral and lowered the price target to $21.

The Thesis

Jana’s proposal for a sale, portfolio breakup or management change compounds the yet-undetermined demands of Barington Capital, which also announced a recent stake in Bloomin' Brands, Francfort said. (See Francfort's track record here.)

Merrill Lynch expects the activists to target margin structure and general and administrative expenses.

“The upside risk of a more aggressive cost focus drives our Neutral rating,” Francfort said in a Wednesday note.

The analyst expressed additional concern about 4 percent labor inflation and a waning commodity tailwind, which are together seen to limit Bloomin’ Brands’ 2018 bottom line.

Price Change

After rocketing 16 percent off Jana’s 13-F filing, Bloomin’ Brands fell 2.5 percent on the downgrade to $20.30.

Related Links:

The Best Outback Steakhouse Satanic Cult Tweets

One Analyst Loses His Appetite For Darden Restaurants

Latest Ratings for BLMN Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 Bank of America Downgrades Buy Neutral Nov 2017 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Nov 2017 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral View More Analyst Ratings for BLMN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Gregory Francfort JonMichael Shekian Merrill LynchAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.