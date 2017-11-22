Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bloomin' Brands Shares Boosted By Hedge Funds, But Is The Stock Still A Buy?
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 22, 2017 2:31pm   Comments
Share:
Bloomin' Brands Shares Boosted By Hedge Funds, But Is The Stock Still A Buy?
Related BLMN
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2017
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From Nov. 20: Marvell Technology, Aetna, Bloomin' Brands, AT&T
Stocks With Rising Relative Strength: Bloomin' Brands (Investor's Business Daily)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) caught the eye of Jana Partners — the activist investor renowned for pressuring Whole Foods Market’s sale to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

But Jana’s 8.7-percent stake and expressed intent to push strategic alternatives haven't inspire universal confidence in Bloomin’ Brands’ trajectory.

The Rating

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Gregory Francfort downgraded the stock to Neutral and lowered the price target to $21.

The Thesis

Jana’s proposal for a sale, portfolio breakup or management change compounds the yet-undetermined demands of Barington Capital, which also announced a recent stake in Bloomin' Brands, Francfort said. (See Francfort's track record here.) 

Merrill Lynch expects the activists to target margin structure and general and administrative expenses.

“The upside risk of a more aggressive cost focus drives our Neutral rating,” Francfort said in a Wednesday note.

The analyst expressed additional concern about 4 percent labor inflation and a waning commodity tailwind, which are together seen to limit Bloomin’ Brands’ 2018 bottom line.

Price Change

After rocketing 16 percent off Jana’s 13-F filing, Bloomin’ Brands fell 2.5 percent on the downgrade to $20.30.

Related Links:

The Best Outback Steakhouse Satanic Cult Tweets

One Analyst Loses His Appetite For Darden Restaurants

Latest Ratings for BLMN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Bank of AmericaDowngradesBuyNeutral
Nov 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Nov 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BLMN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Gregory Francfort JonMichael Shekian Merrill LynchAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + BLMN)

Wage Pressures And Holiday Comps In The Retail Sector
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2017
Analyst: Amazon's Entry Into Pharmacy Sector Isn't As Lucrative As Many Assume
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From Nov. 20: Marvell Technology, Aetna, Bloomin' Brands, AT&T
Tencent Beats Alibaba In The $500 Billion Valuation Race
35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on BLMN

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.