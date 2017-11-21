Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barclays: Marvell's Cavium Purchase Is The Right Deal At The Right Time

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2017 5:06pm   Comments
Share:
Barclays: Marvell's Cavium Purchase Is The Right Deal At The Right Time
Related MRVL
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From Nov. 20: Marvell Technology, Aetna, Bloomin' Brands, AT&T
The Cavium Deal Makes Marvell Tech A Buy In This Analyst's View
Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) and Cavium to Combine - Slideshow (Seeking Alpha)
Related CAVM
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From Nov. 20: Marvell Technology, Aetna, Bloomin' Brands, AT&T
The Cavium Deal Makes Marvell Tech A Buy In This Analyst's View
Stocks To Watch: Cavium Sees RS Rating Rise To 91 (Investor's Business Daily)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) announced a $6 billion acquisition of chip maker Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) Monday. Both stocks moved sharply higher.

The Analyst

Barclays' Blayne Curtis upgraded Marvell from Equal-weight to Overweight and increased the price target for the stock from $20 to $30.

The Thesis

The acquisition makes sense strategically from a product, R&D and customer perspective, said Curtis. (See Curtis' track record here.) 

The deal has financial benefits for Marvell, as it adds much-needed growth, the analyst said. 

The combination of the two companies will drive both earnings growth and multiple expansion, Curtis said. 

Barclays estimates accretion of 27 cents or 15 percent in 2019 and 33 cents or 17 percent in 2020 using the guided synergies in COGS, SG&A and R&D expenses. Revenue synergies should contribute from 2020 forward, given two- to three-year design cycles. By 2020, Curtis expects that the combined entity is going to reach its long-term operating model, with revenue growing in mid-single digits.

The Price Action

Marvell is trading around 6 percent higher Tuesday and already gained around 6 percent Monday. Cavium is trading around 3 percent higher.

Related Links:

The Cavium Deal Makes Marvell Tech A Buy In This Analyst's View

8 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Be Acquisition Targets 

Latest Ratings for MRVL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Nov 2017JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2017BenchmarkUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MRVL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Barclays Blayne Curtis Cavium marvellAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAVM + MRVL)

Wall Street's M&A Chatter From Nov. 20: Marvell Technology, Aetna, Bloomin' Brands, AT&T
The Cavium Deal Makes Marvell Tech A Buy In This Analyst's View
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Earnings
35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MRVL

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.