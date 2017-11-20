Market Overview

4 Keys To The Bull Thesis On Chegg
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2017 12:49pm   Comments
Online textbook rental innovator and education platform Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has had a remarkable 2017, with shares up 94 percent year-to-date. Given the vast potential of the online personalized education industry, Chegg's potential ranges beyond just textbooks. A new sell-side initiation report calls for even more growth, citing Chegg as an early mover in the space.

The Analyst

Nithin Pejaver of Citigroup initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $19 price target.

The Thesis

With Chegg expanding at a 26 percent compounded annual growth rate, Nithin Pejaver is positive on the company’s future and highlighted a bull case surrounding four key points:

  • A big opportunity: Chegg’s penetration of the addresseable market could be as low as 4 percent.
  • Chegg’s business model is a positive feedback loop that aids in new subscriber acquisition and cross-selling.
  • High cash conversion (90 percent) that will likely be used for M&A activity.
  • A pipeline of new products that are aimed at expanding the addressable marketing and increasing cross-sell opportunities.

Price Action

At last check, shares of Chegg were trading down 1.45 percent at $14.30.

Latest Ratings for CHGG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2017JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Jul 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

