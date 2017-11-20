4 Keys To The Bull Thesis On Chegg
Online textbook rental innovator and education platform Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has had a remarkable 2017, with shares up 94 percent year-to-date. Given the vast potential of the online personalized education industry, Chegg's potential ranges beyond just textbooks. A new sell-side initiation report calls for even more growth, citing Chegg as an early mover in the space.
The Analyst
Nithin Pejaver of Citigroup initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $19 price target.
The Thesis
With Chegg expanding at a 26 percent compounded annual growth rate, Nithin Pejaver is positive on the company’s future and highlighted a bull case surrounding four key points:
- A big opportunity: Chegg’s penetration of the addresseable market could be as low as 4 percent.
- Chegg’s business model is a positive feedback loop that aids in new subscriber acquisition and cross-selling.
- High cash conversion (90 percent) that will likely be used for M&A activity.
- A pipeline of new products that are aimed at expanding the addressable marketing and increasing cross-sell opportunities.
Price Action
At last check, shares of Chegg were trading down 1.45 percent at $14.30.
Latest Ratings for CHGG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Citigroup
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jul 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
