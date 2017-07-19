Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Advises Viewers On Chegg, Opko Health And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2017 7:06am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) isn't done going higher. He likes the stock and he wants to buy it.

Cramer needs to speak with the CEO of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) to find out what's going on with the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) is making money and Cramer is willing to bless it, but only as a speculation.

Cramer is a buyer of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE: APO). He explained that the company is run by one of the smartest man in the business.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is getting its act together and Cramer wouldn't sell the stock. He likes it and he's a buyer.

Cramer doesn't like the short-term expectations in McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK).

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) have a new CEO and Cramer wants to speak with him to find out if the company's practices are going to be reformed.

Cramer needs to find out what is going on with Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) and why spiked 7.13 percent on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Lightning Round Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

