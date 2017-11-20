Market Overview

Analyst: WABCO Could Get A Boost From Tesla's Semi
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2017 8:45am   Comments
Ferrari Shareholders Are At Risk (Seeking Alpha)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s Class 8 semi rollout is the bane of the trucking industry.

With early orders from the likes of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) and J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT), the automaker stands to poach market share from PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR), Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV), Daimler AG, and Volvo AB ADR.

And it could prove a windfall for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), according to one analyst.

“It is unclear how some of the different component suppliers will fair from this announcement, but we think WABCO could be a potential winner if Tesla sources its ‘enhanced autopilot’ components from a third party,” Buckingham Research analyst Neil Frohnapple said in a Friday note.

Enhanced autopilot will be the standard in Tesla Semis and will include automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and collision warning — WABCO’s expertise. Tesla may call on the technology manufacturer as a supplier.

Tesla's transmission-less vehicle is seen to have no effect on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN), as it targets linehaul applications to which Allison has no exposure, Frohnapple said. (See Frohnapple's track record here.) 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for WBC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Vertical ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Oct 2017BairdMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform

Buckingham Research Neil Frohnapple

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

