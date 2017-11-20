Analyst: WABCO Could Get A Boost From Tesla's Semi
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s Class 8 semi rollout is the bane of the trucking industry.
With early orders from the likes of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) and J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT), the automaker stands to poach market share from PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR), Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV), Daimler AG, and Volvo AB ADR.
And it could prove a windfall for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), according to one analyst.
“It is unclear how some of the different component suppliers will fair from this announcement, but we think WABCO could be a potential winner if Tesla sources its ‘enhanced autopilot’ components from a third party,” Buckingham Research analyst Neil Frohnapple said in a Friday note.
Enhanced autopilot will be the standard in Tesla Semis and will include automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and collision warning — WABCO’s expertise. Tesla may call on the technology manufacturer as a supplier.
Tesla's transmission-less vehicle is seen to have no effect on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN), as it targets linehaul applications to which Allison has no exposure, Frohnapple said. (See Frohnapple's track record here.)
Photo courtesy of Tesla.
Latest Ratings for WBC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2017
|Vertical Research
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Oct 2017
|Baird
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Oct 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
