Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merrill Lynch: Tesla Semi Announcement Could Be A Reason To Buy Allison Transmission
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2017 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Merrill Lynch: Tesla Semi Announcement Could Be A Reason To Buy Allison Transmission
Related ALSN
28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
13 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Related TSLA
The Market In 5 Minutes: B-Dubs, Jeff Sessions, Donald Jr., And More
Tesla Gets A Boost From Semitruck News

The long-delayed unveiling of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s semi-truck is finally here, and hype surrounding the Thursday event already catalyzed a 4-percent run in the stock.

But CEO Elon Musk’s enthusiasm hasn’t derailed the Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) bull thesis. In fact, Merrill Lynch advises buying Allison, the firm's preferred truck name, on any Tesla-related weakness.

The Rating

Analyst Ross Gilardi maintains a Buy rating on Allison with a $52 price target.

The Thesis

Some on the Street anticipate a full Tesla Semi rollout in 2019, but delays in Model 3 production have led Merrill Lynch to expect a protracted timeline. This, compounded by an already delayed unveiling, is seen to diminish Tesla’s eventual trucking market share, Gilardi said. (See Gilardi's track record here.) 

“By now, most of the incumbent truck OEMs and suppliers have come out with their own strategies and product announcements for competing in the new world,” Gilardi said in a Tuesday note. “We think the hype on etrucks is likely to start to subside once the Tesla announcement is officially out of the way. From there, we think investor focus will return to the global truck cycle.”

Gilardi is bullish on Allison, considering the firm’s recent partnership on VW MAN’s eDelivery truck — as well as share repurchasing expectations.

Price Action

Allison closed down 2.5 percent Monday on Tesla’s semi-truck hype. At the time of publication, it was set to open at $42.27.

Related Links:

Deutsche Downshifts Allison Transmission Rating To Sell

Economics Of Autonomy: The Big 3, Trucking And Insurance

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for ALSN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Nov 2017BuckinghamMaintainsNeutral
Oct 2017JP MorganMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ALSN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Allison Transmission Bank of America Merrill Lynch Merrill Lynch Michael FenigerAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + ALSN)

The Market In 5 Minutes: B-Dubs, Jeff Sessions, Donald Jr., And More
Tesla Gets A Boost From Semitruck News
Tesla's Semitruck Unveil: A Preview
The Week Ahead For November 13: Conferences, Earnings and IPO Events To Watch
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears: Apple, Intel, Nike, Tesla And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Tesla, Sony, PayPal And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ALSN

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.