Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roku Downgraded, Analyst Calls Stock Too Expensive
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2017 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
Roku Downgraded, Analyst Calls Stock Too Expensive
Related ROKU
Pandora Integrates Sonos In App, Enables Alexa Commands
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks Recover From Early Weakness; China Leaders Move Higher (Investor's Business Daily)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has been on the rise since posting a remarkable bottom-line beat Nov. 8, but a mid-day Oppenheimer note put a pause on the rally.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer analysts Jason Helfstein and Jed Kelly downgraded Roku to Underperform and established a $28 price target on the stock.

The Thesis

The analysts expect algorithmic or non-fundamental trading driving Roku shares, considering a post-IPO volume inconsistent with peer averages.

“In our view, the stock is trading on non-fundamental factors, driven by a limited float (9 percent of non-GAAP shares) and high short interest (likely over 46 percent of float, as data is delayed),” Helfstein and Kelly wrote Tuesday, adding that it’s difficult to justify relatively high valuation despite leading over-the-top streaming peers.

Acknowledging Roku as the most expensive publicly traded Internet-based company "on the basis of Platform revenue or Platform gross profit," Oppenheimer attributed the firm’s gross profit consensus beat to one-time factors and anticipate immediate growth deceleration.

Price Change

Roku had traded steadily around $20 ahead of its third-quarter earnings, which propelled the stock to a $48.80 high Tuesday. Oppenheimer’s bearish note prompted a sharp fall, and at time of publication, shares were trading down 5.4 percent at $40.40.

Related Links:

Mike Khouw's Bullish Roku Trade

Roku CEO: 'Everyone Over Time Is Going To Shift Toward Streaming

Image credit: Mattnad (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 or GFDL], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017OppenheimerDowngradesPerformUnderperform
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Oct 2017NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jason Helfstein Jed Kelly OppenheimerAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Pandora Integrates Sonos In App, Enables Alexa Commands
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
34 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Roku Doubles In Three Days After First Earnings Report
Blue Apron, Yogaworks Race To The Bottom Of 2017's IPO Heap
The Market In 5 Minutes: GE's New Road Map, SportsCenter On Snapchat, Teva Downgrade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ROKU

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.