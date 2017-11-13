Market Overview

Mike Khouw's Bullish Roku Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2017 7:21am   Comments
Roku CEO: 'Everyone Over Time Is Going To Shift Toward Streaming'

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw suggested that investors should consider a bullish options trade in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU).

The stock moved significantly higher in the last two trading sessions and Khouw thinks the best way to get a long exposure is by selling a put option. He wants to exploit high implied volatility in the name and sell the January 35 put for $7. If the stock stays below $35 at the January expiration, Khouw is going to have to buy it, but his purchase price is going to be $28. Below that price level, he is going to lose money.

