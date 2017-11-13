Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Expects A Scorpio Tankers Inflection Point In 2018
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2017 2:50pm   Comments
Share:
UBS Expects A Scorpio Tankers Inflection Point In 2018
Related STNG
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Revolution Lighting Technologies Drops Following Reduced FY2017 Outlook; Ascendis Pharma Shares Surge

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) could benefit from a looming supply-demand inflection point for product tankers in 2018, leading UBS to raise its outlook on the company. 

The Analyst

UBS analyst Spiro Dounis upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from Neutral to Buy and increased its price target from $4.50 to $5.50, suggesting 60 percent upside from current levels.

The Thesis

Fundamental signals are pointing in a positive direction ahead of a demand-supply inflection point in 2018, as product tanker demand is expected to grow 3 percent — outpacing the supply growth at 2.8 percent, Dounis said in a Monday note. (See Dounis' track record here.) 

The product orderbook, at 7 percent of the fleet, is the lowest it's been since Dounis began tracking the data, he said. 

"We see oversupply risk as very low due to shipyard capacity reductions and a substantial amount of capital and lending that has left the shipping sector," the analyst said.

The inflection point will drive freight rates back toward average levels, Dounis said. Additionally, Dounis sees double-digit vessel value increases as accompanying higher rates, based on the historical relationship between value and rates.

The Price Action

After being up over 6 percent in pre-market trading, Scorpio Tankers shares have seen some moderation in sentiment. At last check, the stock was trading nearly flat.

The shares have tanked 24 percent in the year-to-date period.

Related Links: 

How Virtually Eliminating Its Dividend Earned Scorpio Tankers An Upgrade From Morgan Stanley

Scorpio Tankers Cuts Dividend 92%, Stock Rises 7.5%

Latest Ratings for STNG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2017Bank of AmericaUpgradesUnderperformBuy
Feb 2017ABN AmroUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for STNG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: scorpio tankers Spiro Dounis UBSAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STNG)

28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Revolution Lighting Technologies Drops Following Reduced FY2017 Outlook; Ascendis Pharma Shares Surge
5 Stocks To Watch For September 18, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For September 18, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on STNG

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.