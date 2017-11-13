28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) rose 54.8 percent to $2.74 in pre-market trading. Nova LifeStyle reported Q3 earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $33.22 million.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) rose 33.3 percent to $2.04 in pre-market trading after climbing 45.71 percent on Friday.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 24.4 percent to $18.19 in the pre-market trading session following the WSJ report of approach from Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS).

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) rose 15.3 percent to $8.65 in pre-market trading after declining 2.60 percent on Friday.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) rose 13.9 percent to $37.00 in pre-market trading. Nektar Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb reported the first presentation of data from PIVOT-02 Phase 1/2 study showing potential benefits.

China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 11 percent to $6.49 after surging 56.00 percent on Friday.

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE: RST) rose 9.5 percent to $11.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.56 percent on Friday.

JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) shares rose 6.9 percent to $42.70 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Monday.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) shares rose 6.7 percent to $12.81 in pre-market trading.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) rose 6.7 percent to $0.740 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received positive opinion for Orphan designation for PRX-102 from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products of the European Medicines Agency.

Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) shares rose 6.5 percent to $29.30 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 8.01 percent on Friday.

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) shares rose 6.5 percent to $4.78 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.55 percent on Friday. Fang Holdings is expected to release Q3 earnings on November 17.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) rose 6.4 percent to $3.65 in pre-market trading. Scorpio Tankers is projected to release Q3 earnings on November 16.

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) shares rose 5.1 percent to $4.52 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 1.65 percent on Friday.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares rose 5.1 percent to $59.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.43 percent on Friday.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 4.8 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after falling 3.34 percent on Friday.

Jupai Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: JP) rose 4.6 percent to $23.80 in pre-market trading after declining 1.81 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: JP) rose 4.6 percent to $23.80 in pre-market trading after declining 1.81 percent on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) rose 3.9 percent to $77.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) fell 12.2 percent to $2.53 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.35 percent on Friday.

Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) shares fell 10.9 percent to $3.26 in pre-market trading. Amedica reported a 1-for-12 reverse stock split on Friday.

Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) fell 6.5 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.50 percent on Friday.

Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) fell 5.7 percent to $10.26 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.18 percent on Friday.

Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) fell 4.5 percent to $57.31 in pre-market trading after declining 0.84 percent on Friday.

China Rapid Finance Ltd - ADR (NYSE: XRF) shares fell 3.7 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.79 percent on Friday.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) fell 3.5 percent to $6.69 in pre-market trading after jumping 13.79 percent on Friday.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) fell 3.3 percent to $23.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.50 percent on Friday.

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares fell 3.1 percent to $2.86 in pre-market trading after rising 0.34 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: CTIC) shares fell 3.1 percent to $2.86 in pre-market trading after rising 0.34 percent on Friday. EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) fell 2.3 percent to $59.00 in pre-market trading. Baird downgraded Exact Sciences from Outperform to Neutral.

