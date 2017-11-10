Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) has always pursued the policy of asset recycling: selling properties in order to buy hotels in high-value areas.

In its third-quarter earnings report released Nov. 2, the company said it made a minority investment in Oasis Luxury Rentals and bought the Exhale brand, while it sold Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix and Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch for $305 million.

The Analyst

Berenberg analyst Stuart Gordon issued an upgrade note on Hyatt Hotels on Thursday.

The Rating

Gordon upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from Hold to Buy and upped the price target from $60 to $78. (See Gordon's track record here.)

The Thesis

Citing Hyatt's plan to initiate a more ambitious asset-recycling plan, Gordon said the potential returns from the disposal are underappreciated.

By the end of 2020, Hyatt could return $1.9 billion to shareholders comprised of disposal proceeds, operating cash flow and maintaining leverage at 2.5 times, the analyst said.

About $750 million could be returned to shareholders from asset sales, Gordon said. The proposed plan has the potential to increase the company's leverage from 2.3 to 2.5x, assuming acquisitions do not deliver incremental EBITDA, Gordon said.

"It appears that the company sees a widening valuation anomaly between its real estate assets and the wider lodging space, with the move geared to maximising shareholder value," according to Berenberg.

The Price Action

At the time of writing, Hyatt Hotels shares were rising 1.14 percent to $69.99.

Related Links:

3 Things To Keep In Mind Regarding The Marriott Vacations-ILG Buyout Report

Turning Your Vacation Into A Stock Portfolio

Photo courtesy of Hyatt Hotels.

Latest Ratings for H Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 Berenberg Upgrades Hold Buy Nov 2017 B. Riley Downgrades Buy Neutral Nov 2017 Stifel Nicolaus Maintains Hold View More Analyst Ratings for H

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Berenberg Stuart GordonAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.